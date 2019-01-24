In the same vein as dropping an old air-cooled Porsche-tuned engine into a Kombi van is this, the TH2 built by Berlin-based TH Automobile.

But where the Kombi was still fairly simple this Multivan is quite plush, and the old air-cooled flat-sixes don’t quite stack up to the might of… say, a modern Porsche 911 Turbo engine?

Yeah, this subtle van is powered by an uprated 427kW 3.6-litre turbocharged engine from the 997-generation of Porsche 911.

TH Automobile actually has different versions of vans with Porsche engines, the other two main models it builds being the TH2RS with a 573kW engine, a lighter body, and a top-speed of 310km/h, or the 353kW TH3 which is actually a ute-style van capable of 270km/h.

The particular TH2 up for sale on German site CARspecial was built for a customer to a high specification, completed over two years.

The TH2’s engine, transmission, and even chassis are 911-based, with the Volkswagen Multivan T5 body fitted on top.

Because of its Porsche-derived drivetrain, it’s rear-wheel drive, with the fuel tank in the front where the T5’s engine would have previously been.

CARspecial claims it would have originally cost the customer around €250,000 (AUD$400K), but the TH2 is listed for €139,800, or AUD$224K.

Inside, the interior is a far cry from standard, with Porsche-inspired leather and even a steering wheel taken from a 997-gen 911.

CARspecial says “all 6 individual seats are exclusively prepared and can also be adjusted” as necessary, plus there’s a folding table for added convenience.

So could someone bring it to Australia and register it here? No, really, please?