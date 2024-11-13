A watch inspired by the sound and fury of motorsport: new Bell & Ross BR-X5 Racing

Cult French brand Bell & Ross has always been inspired by the design and technology of both aviation and motorsport. It’s famously square-cased watches were first modelled on flight instruments, while many of its high-end timepieces draw on concepts also used in Formula 1 and supercars.
It brings that expertise in boundary-pushing watchmaking to this new pilot’s watch, the BR-X5 Racing, which showcases its capabilities in using high-tech materials to create a strikingly light but durable timepiece.
The motorsport inspiration is immediately evident from the dial, which resembles racing car dashboards. The central seconds hand features a “checkerboard” type graduation which is precise to a quarter of a second, while minutes are displayed on the inner bezel, outside the dial.
Hours appear inside, inscribed on the dial’s glass. Hour numerals and hour and minute hands are lumed with white Super-LumiNova X1 luminescent material with green emission for legibility in murky conditions.
The red-tipped seconds hand also enhances readability and adds a further sporty touch.
The large date window at 3 o’clock is balanced by the hexagonal shape of the power reserve indicator (70 hours/three days) at 9 o’clock on the dial, the shape referencing the design of the case. The indicator operates like a fuel gauge with an ‘E’ for Empty and an ‘F’ for Full.
The 41mm multi-component case combines carbon and titanium for both lightness and resistance to wear and tear.
Four micro-blasted titanium screws cross the case, securing the ‘sandwich’ construction, while two grade 2 micro-blasted titanium plates encase a black DLC titanium monobloc container housing the movement and integrating the crown shoulders. The square-shaped bezel consists of a woven carbon plate integrated into a titanium body.
Inside the COSC-certified chronometer BR-CAL.323 caliber is guaranteed for five years. Its workings can be seen through tinted glass in the centre of the dial and through the caseback’s transparent sapphire crystal.
The strap, in either titanium or rubber, is attached to two independent plates from the case, with links offering perfect ergonomics. The BR-X5 Racing is water resistant to 100 metres. A limited edition of 500 pieces, the BR-X5 Racing is a muscular example of Bell & Ross’ sporty-yet-elegant design, particularly for those love the circular-dial-within-a-square-case form.
