A watch inspired by the sound and fury of motorsport: new Bell & Ross BR-X5 Racing

Cult French brand Bell & Ross has always been inspired by the design and technology of both aviation and motorsport. It’s famously square-cased watches were first modelled on flight instruments, while many of its high-end timepieces draw on concepts also used in Formula 1 and supercars.

It brings that expertise in boundary-pushing watchmaking to this new pilot’s watch, the BR-X5 Racing, which showcases its capabilities in using high-tech materials to create a strikingly light but durable timepiece.

The motorsport inspiration is immediately evident from the dial, which resembles racing car dashboards. The central seconds hand features a “checkerboard” type graduation which is precise to a quarter of a second, while minutes are displayed on the inner bezel, outside the dial.

Hours appear inside, inscribed on the dial’s glass. Hour numerals and hour and minute hands are lumed with white Super-LumiNova X1 luminescent material with green emission for legibility in murky conditions.