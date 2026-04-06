The April 2026 issue covers all sectors of the Australian new-car market, from electric SUVs, budget hatches, fuel-efficient sedans and some truly jawdropping pieces of machinery.

On the cover, Toyota’s GR86 GTS and Hyundai’s i30 N Premium take opposing approaches – rear-drive coupe versus turbocharged hot hatch – yet arrive at a similar place of delivering accessible driving enjoyment.

We bring together two of the country’s most established hybrid sedans, the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord (below), to assess how they continue to deliver comfort, efficiency and driver satisfaction in a market increasingly dominated by high-riding alternatives.

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At the other end of the spectrum, Ford’s Mustang GTD explores just how far a road car can lean towards motorsport. With supercharged V8 power and a heavy focus on track capability, it represents a very different interpretation of performance.

For something more exotic, the McLaren Artura Spider (below) combines hybrid performance with open-top driving, while our Modern Classic revisits the Ferrari Testarossa (see gallery), a car that helped redefine the supercar template.

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Our First Drives section covers a broad mix of new arrivals, from the focused BMW M2 CS to the increasingly influential presence of Chinese brands with the Denza B8 and BYD Sealion 8. There’s also a look at Audi’s plug-in hybrid RS5 Avant, Lexus’s GX550 Overtrail and Porsche’s Manthey-enhanced 911 GT3 RS.

Elsewhere, Michael Stahl reflects in a personal tribute, Paul Gover considers the gradual loss of a familiar driving skill, the Buyer’s Guide continues to provide a comprehensive 22-page overview of the new-car market and our last-page Wayback Machine returns to April 1998 and the arrival of the AU Falcon.