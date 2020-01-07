Wheels Car of the Year 2020 winner announced January 30

It is now just eight days until Wheels Car of the Year 2020 is revealed.

Anticipation has been building, with a stacked field of contenders vying for the biggest award in Australian motoring.

We understand that many of our long-time traditional magazine readers prefer to have the news of which car is victorious disclosed when the COTY issue lands in their mailbox.

However, for 2020 the winner of Wheels Car of the Year will be announced online a couple of days ahead of the print product going on sale.

Our February issue, which contains 59 pages of in-depth Car of the Year coverage, officially goes on sale Monday, February 3.

If you want to avoid having the winner (or finalists) spoiled before you get your hands on a copy, here are the dates for our online roll out.

We will be announcing the top five finalists on our website and social media tomorrow, January 23.

Following that, the top three contenders will be revealed online on Wednesday, January 29.

Finally, the winner of Wheels Car of the Year 2020 will be revealed at the Australian Motoring Awards on Thursday, January 30.

Our preference is always to have both the digital announcement and magazine reveal happen on the same day, but, for a number of reasons, that was impossible this year.

So, in order to allow our magazine readers to avoid any potential spoilers, we are giving you this official warning for when each announcement will be made.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

