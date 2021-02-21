A message from the Editor regarding Facebook

Dear readers,



Last week our service was impacted when Facebook turned off our page with no warning whatsoever. Who to blame is beside the point, but the fact is, unless you follow us on other platforms, we could no longer give you your daily fix of Australian-centred car news and reviews.



Our Facebook page continues to be inactive, although it seems posts prior to February 18 have been reinstated. As of today, February 22, we cannot post publicly to the page.



We know many of you use Facebook for your automotive news. To avoid interruptions like this in future, we strongly encourage you to take control of how you receive your content by making sure you’re subscribed to us on other channels.



This also helps us A LOT. Unlike other publishers, we are a reader-funded business. You’re our number one customer.



Even online, that gives us a degree of independence we have enjoyed ever since we published the first issue of Wheels way back in 1953. We can’t undersell the importance of this.



But we need your support in order to keep it that way. Make sure you are doing these six things:





Subscribe to the magazine. Get the latest from the car world in a beautiful, glossy, monthly magazine. Well-researched writing that's better than watching any video, punchy photography, no screens, information curated by people (not some shitty algorithm). This is the best way you can support us. We are investing heavily in our magazine and you should definitely jump onboard for the ride.

We welcome regular feedback as well. Email us at wheels@aremedia.com.au



Thank you. Regular service shall now resume… and here’s hoping we get our Facebook page back, although we’re not counting on it!



Dylan Campbell

Editor, Wheels Magazine