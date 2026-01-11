The January 2026 issue of Wheels kicks off the new year by turning its full attention to a car that will have people talking – the all-new MG7, a sleek, low-slung sedan that feels almost rebellious in an automotive landscape dominated by SUVs. Trent Nikolic takes to the streets in MG’s bold new four-door, and the reaction is immediate. From curious onlookers to double-takes at traffic lights, the MG7 proves there’s still appetite for stylish sedans. The big question: is this the beginning of a fightback against SUV sameness?

Elsewhere in this issue, Wheels chats with one of the people shaping how our cars handle unique Australian conditions, Rob Trubiani. Best known for his automotive engineering work at Holden, Trubiani now applies his tuning expertise to GWM’s Chinese-built vehicles, adapting them for Australia’s harsh road conditions. It’s a fascinating insight into how global cars are localised – and why it matters.

Value is also under the microscope in a hard-fought budget SUV comparison, where three of the cheapest small SUVs on sale – the BYD Atto 2, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Suzuki Fronx Hybrid – go head-to-head. Which delivers the most for the money, and which cuts corners where it hurts most? The results may surprise.

Rob Margeit celebrates 10 of the greatest station wagons ever made, revisiting the golden era of family haulers that combined space, speed and style long before SUVs took over the world. Meanwhile, the Modern Classic feature looks at the extraordinary story of the Lamborghini Countach, complete with stunning photography by Ellen Dewar that captures the drama of one of the most iconic supercars ever built.

The issue is rounded out by an extensive First Drives section, covering everything from the Mercedes-Benz C 350e and Tesla Model Y Performance to the updated Toyota HiLux, third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, locally tuned Kia K4 and Nissan’s freshly Aussified Navara.

The January 2026 issue of Wheels goes on sale Monday, January 12 – don’t miss it.