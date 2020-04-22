There’s a lot to think about nowadays – but one thing you don’t have to worry about is Wheels!

Our May issue is on sale now, crammed full of news, features and high-quality reviews on the newest metal going round. And we’re already looking eagerly ahead to life after lockdown. Where will you be heading once iso is vanishing fast in the rear-view mirror?

We put a rocket under the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and Ford’s feisty three-pot turbo Fiesta ST on the drag strip, and we hit the road – hard – to find out what makes these hero hatches so very, very hot.

While Formula 1 has some enforced downtime, we find Renault firebrand Esteban Ocon fiercely planning heartache for Aussie team-mate Danny Ricciardo as soon as the world’s premier motorsport resumes.

We explore what the future holds for HSV, while there’s hope for axed Holden workers at a little-known Vietnamese car company that’s thinking big. And we bring you the lowdown on plans to breathe new life into the fabled Mercedes SL badge –with the brand’s performance arm AMG calling the shots!

As well as the feisty Fiesta, our testers head out for seven-seater shakedowns in the Skoda Kodiaq RS SUV and Mazda’s surprising petrol-powered CX-8, and we slip behind the wheel of BMW’s exciting new four-door, the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe.

There’s more Fiesta ahead as Ford’s fun machine joins the Wheels long-termer garage, alongside our Mazda CX-30 G25 Astina, Volvo V60 wagon, and the Genesis G70 Ultimate Sport.

With all this rubber hard at work, you’ll be thinking of tyres, and we’ve got you covered in our giant 2020 tyre test. Who’ll take the gong for the best boots in Oz?

All this, plus our talented columnists and 20 pages of new-car specs at your fingertips. Grab your copy of the May issue today!