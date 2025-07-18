Australian motorists are being urged to keep their vehicles clean – especially their number plates – because obscured registration numbers could attract steep fines and even demerit points.

The warning comes after photos of a Kia SUV, caked in dirt and mud with virtually unreadable plates, surfaced online in Melbourne. What started as a tongue-in-cheek post by a Reddit user local asking if the car was “safe” from speed and mobile detection cameras, quickly evolved into a broader discussion about the legality and enforcement of dirty number plates.

While many Aussies debated whether a muddy car fresh from a camping trip should be penalised, Victoria Police have confirmed there is little wiggle room.

“Motorists are required to have their number plate affixed and displayed in accordance with regulations,” a police spokesperson told Yahoo News. “Police will actively intercept and enforce if a number plate is obscured.”

Reddit: u/iLoveSpicyFood

The standard fine for this offence in Victoria is $407 and three demerit points, though if taken to court, penalties can climb to a staggering $2,000.

Other states are even tougher. In New South Wales, the same offence can set drivers back $544, while in Queensland, it carries a $341 penalty. These regulations apply regardless of intent – whether the plate is covered by mud, dust, a bike rack, or even a cargo strap.

“‘”I live in the country, lots of cars here look like this almost permanently at this time of the year. Including rural cop cars,” wrote on commenter. “What are you meant to do, stop multiple times every trip and wipe the plate off as you leave the dirt?”

“If cops are feeling like pedants they can pull people like this over and force them to clean the plates to make them visible,” another person added.

Authorities stress that visible registration plates are essential for road safety enforcement, helping police detect speeding, toll evasion, and stolen vehicles. If a number plate can’t be read, it compromises enforcement systems and public safety.

A quick rinse after a weekend away could spare motorists a costly mistake.