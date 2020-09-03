The SUV’s stranglehold on the automotive world tightened a little more this week with the end of a truly unique and wonderful machine – Ferrari’s GTC4 Lusso.

Not only was the model and its FF predecessor the ultimate antidote to SUVs, it was a bold and brave move from a car maker not traditionally associated with practicality. Why is the passing of Ferrari’s bread van so significant? The WhichCar Weekly team will tell you.

But while a motoring icon has been put out to pasture, Andy, Dan and Scott welcome in the next generation of another. Mercedes’ new S-Class is here and it lands with the typical leaps forward in technology, safety and quality that we have come to expect from the three-pointed star.

And we’ve all made impulsive late-night eBay purchases that were regretted but have they ever been of the automotive nature? Perhaps it was a terrible piece of F1 team merchandise, an awful car gadget that never worked or maybe even a complete car?

The WCW boys bare all and reveal their silliest car-related shopping decisions. Find out what Dan turned a Vauxhall Astra into and why Andy thought he smelled a rat.

