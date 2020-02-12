WhichCar Weekly podcast episode 47 now live

Welcome to a special episode of WhichCar Weekly featuring basketball star Mitchell Creek, captain of NBL franchise South-East Melbourne Phoenix, Boomers representative and member of the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the last NBA season.

The 27-year-old is one of the stars of the National Basketball League, averaging 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, leading to Creek being one of 15 players nominated for the NBL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Creek speaks with Motor magazine associate editor Scott Newman about his rise from Horsham, Victoria to the basketball elite (0:58), his early car years (4:40), car tastes (9:55), car culture in the NBL and NBA (15:40) and what would be in the dream garage (22:35).

We hope you enjoy this chat and thank you to OpenCorp for hosting us.

