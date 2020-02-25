WhichCar Weekly podcast episode 49 now live

The petrolhead’s sacred ground is the topic of this week’s WhichCar Weekly podcast, with our favourite, most memorable and coveted race tracks covered by the WCW regulars.

First up, the lads discuss Australia’s forgotten raceways and discover the most significant examples from a surprisingly long list of circuits that fell out of favour, decayed away and faded from memory. There may even be one under your house.

Next, Andy, Dan and Scott turn their anecdotes to the best race tracks that are still alive and well. Find out the first blacktop the trio hit in anger, the best in Australia and the world, and how Andy suspiciously got so much seat time as a young man.

Finally, the discussion winds up with the circuits that have so far evaded our panel despite a longing to realise racing nirvana. Can you guess the places that sit at the top of the track wish list? Tune in to find out.

