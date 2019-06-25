WhichCar Weekly podcast episode 54 now live

New car launches are one of the most enjoyable parts of a career as a motor journalist and, in today’s WhichCar Weekly instalment, Andy, Dan and Scott focus on exactly what they entail.

Opening the chat, the boys decide exactly how a press launch should play out and agree on all the elements a well-organised event provides, including the essentials, the nice-to-haves, and the things that used to be commonplace but are now confined to history.

Next, the talk turns to the launches through the ages and the ones we weren’t a part of but would have sold our hair to go back in time and jump on the invitation list. What makes the very best events and which past events are now part of journalist folklore?

But, despite meticulous planning, new car launches don’t always go to plan.

Etiquette is key but despite this common-sense based approach there are still a few who upset the applecart and the panel discusses some of the ways past launches have been marred by unbelievable occurrences.

Read next: What happens on a tyre launch

Rounding out the chat today, are the craziest things to happen before, during and after a launch over the many combined years of our WCW trio attending press events around the world.

Let’s be honest though, Andy’s were always going to be the most outrageous weren’t they?

You can find WhichCar Weekly on all manner of podcast apps including iTunes and Podbean. Please rate, subscribe and leave a review!

And if you want yet more WhichCar action whether it be behind the scenes insights or the very latest from the Automotive front line, follow the day-to-day happenings of the WhichCar team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @whichcar

Listened to or watched the WhichCar weekly podcast? Help us out!