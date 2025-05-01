Price: from $41,990 drive away – $46,990 drive away

Indian giant Mahindra’s reliable, good value vehicles have quickly established a foothold in the Australian market, primarily via the XUV700 and its heavier-duty Scorpio sibling tested here.

Competing against cars such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Isuzu MU-X, the Mahindra Scorpio is a heavy-duty off-road SUV that seats up to seven people. But priced from just $41,990 drive away for the entry-level Z8, the Scorpio is at least $10,000 less expensive than its main rivals and the positives don’t end there.

Standard equipment on the entry-level Scorpio Z8 includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, dusk-sensing LED headlights, rain-sensing automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors, a leather steering wheel and gearknob, synthetic leather upholstery, cruise control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and keyless entry with push button start.

The four-wheel drive system includes a mechanical rear diff lock, low range, selectable terrain modes like snow, mud and ruts and sand, while safety kit includes six airbags, stability control and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors.

The upper-spec Scorpio Z8L ($46,990 drive away) adds seven seats, side steps, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a six-way electric driver’s seat, a 7.0-inch digital display for the driver and a front camera with front parking sensors.

Under the bonnet of the Scorpio is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel making 129kW of power (at 3,500rpm) and 400Nm of torque (between 1,750rpm and 2,750rpm), mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. Combined fuel consumption is rated at just 7.2L/100km, which is efficient for a large SUV.

The cabin of the Scorpio is practical and well equipped. While the Z8 features a six-seat layout with a walk-through section where a middle seat would usually be, the Z8L adds an extra seat for better practicality. Front and middle seat space is healthy – we particularly like the elevated middle row – while the third row is best described as kids only, the Scorpio is hardly alone in that regard.

The dashboard features an 8.0-inch touchscreen that’s easy to use and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, though not native satellite navigation or digital radio. There’s a good amount of storage in the cabin too, and the driving position is easy to adjust.

On the road, the Scorpio impresses with a comfortable driving experience – the ride is well damped, the steering gives reasonable feel and its visibility is good too. The diesel engine isn’t the punchiest in the segment, but like the Pajero Sport, it happily gets the job done with no fuss. Like its rivals, the Scorpio features impressive off-road capability thanks to its four-wheel drive system, which features low range and features like an auto-locking rear differential and selectable off-road modes like snow and mud to adapt to the terrain it’s being driven over.

The Scorpio is covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty with seven years of roadside assistance and five years of capped price servicing costs a reasonable $2,358 – not bad for a heavy-duty off-road SUV.

Overall, the Mahindra Scorpio presents a great value and interesting alternative to the usual large SUV suspects. Its pricing is low, it’s well equipped, it drives well for the segment, its engine is punchy and it’s covered by a great warranty. Based on it, we think that Mahindra’s expansion beyond commercial products in Australia will be successful.