1987 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6 Grand Prix 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1987 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6 Grand Prix 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1987 Alfa Romeo Gtv 6 Grand Prix. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1373 mm
Tracking Rear 1352 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1330 mm
Length 4260 mm
Width 1664 mm
Kerb Weight 1210 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar11316030014251
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy