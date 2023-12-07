Specifications for the 2004 Honda Insight Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Honda Insight Hybrid 1.0L Hybrid 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1435 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1325 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1355 mm
|Length
|3955 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|827 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel_Hway
|2.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|3.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|113 Nm
|Makimum Power
|56 kW
|Front Tyre
|P165/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|P165/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Lhmze13501T200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats