WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Insight
  4. Hybrid

2004 Honda Insight Hybrid 1.0L Hybrid 3D Hatchback

2004 Honda Insight Hybrid 1.0L Hybrid 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2004 Honda Insight Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1435 mm
Tracking Rear 1325 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1355 mm
Length 3955 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 827 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Hybrid
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel_Hway 2.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 3.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 113 Nm
Makimum Power 56 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P165/65 R14
Rear Tyre P165/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Lhmze13501T200001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan