Specifications for the 2004 Hyundai Sonata Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2004 Hyundai Sonata Gl Ef-B 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Auto Selectroni
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|167 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4747 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1406 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1935 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|529 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|202 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhem41Dr2A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $198
