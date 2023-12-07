WhichCar
2007 Ssangyong Musso Sports 2.9L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up

2007 Ssangyong Musso Sports 2.9L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2007 Ssangyong Musso Sports. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2755 mm
Height 1760 mm
Length 4935 mm
Width 1864 mm
Kerb Weight 1775 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel_Hway 9.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 258 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/75 R16
Rear Tyre 235/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kpawa1Eds4P123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Korea

