2013 Opel Astra 1.4 Sports Tourer Pj 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2685 mm
|Height
|1535 mm
|Length
|4698 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|161 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4900
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0Lpd8Ec$%#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $2,750
- Metallic Paint - $695