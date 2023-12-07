Specifications for the 2013 Opel Astra 1.6 Select Sports Tourer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Opel Astra 1.6 Select Sports Tourer Pj 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1551 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1561 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2685 mm
|Height
|1535 mm
|Length
|4698 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0Lpd8Ec$%#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $695
- Premium Package - $4,500
- Satellite Navigation - $1,250