Specifications for the 2013 Opel Astra Opc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Opel Astra Opc Pj 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1551 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2695 mm
|Height
|1489 mm
|Length
|4466 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1494 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0Lpf2Es$%#123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $695
- Premium Lighting Pack - $2,000