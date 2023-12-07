Specifications for the 2013 Opel Corsa Opc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Opel Corsa Opc Sl 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1488 mm
|Ground Clearance
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|2511 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1713 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1252 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5850
|Torque RPM
|1980
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0L0Sdl08%#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $595