Specifications for the 2013 Opel Zafira Tourer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Opel Zafira Tourer Zj 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1573 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4656 mm
|Width
|1884 mm
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|172 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|W0Lpe9Ez$%2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $695