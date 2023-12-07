WhichCar
2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Lp560-4 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Lp560-4 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Sequential
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Lp560-4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1597 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1165 mm
Length 4345 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 327 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 327 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8000
Torque RPM 6500
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 412 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 11X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zhwge52Z2Ala09933
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy