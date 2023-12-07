Specifications for the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart Cj My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4570 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1555 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2025 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|228 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|228 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|343 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|7000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfsmcz4A9U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Auto Stability Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495