2015 Volvo V60 D4 Luxury Cross Country F My16 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Volvo V60 D4 Luxury Cross Country F My16 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Volvo V60 D4 Luxury Cross Country. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1577 mm
Ground Clearance 201 mm
Wheelbase 2774 mm
Height 1545 mm
Length 4637 mm
Width 1866 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 153 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fza5A6G0000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs

Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $72,000
Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $74,990