WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. V60
  4. Polestar

2015 Volvo V60 Polestar F My15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Volvo V60 Polestar F My15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Volvo V60 Polestar. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo V60 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2776 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1747 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2310 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 243 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 258 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 245/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fwa9H6F0000111
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs

Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $72,000
Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $74,990