Specifications for the 2015 Volvo V60 Polestar. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Volvo V60 Polestar F My15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2776 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1747 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2310 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|243 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|243 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|258 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fwa9H6F0000111
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Alert System Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Impact Protection
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
