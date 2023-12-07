WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mini
  3. Cooper
  4. Jcw

2016 Mini Cooper Jcw F56 2.0L Petrol 2D Hatchback

2016 Mini Cooper Jcw F56 2.0L Petrol 2D Hatchback details
Drivetrain Nsd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper Jcw. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mini News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3874 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1180 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 156 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R18
Rear Tyre 205/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxm920%02A00011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom