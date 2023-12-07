WhichCar
2017 Mitsubishi Asx Xls (4Wd) Xc My17 2.3L Diesel 4D Wagon

af931aa9/2017 mitsubishi asx xls 4wd 2 3l diesel 4d wagon 0600019b
2017 Mitsubishi Asx Xls (4Wd) Xc My17 2.3L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Mitsubishi Asx Xls (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1625 mm
Length 4295 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1440 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1050 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.0X18
Rear Rim Size 7.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxtga6Wb@123456
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mitsubishi Asx pricing and specs

Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $27,400
Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $34,500
Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $32,100
Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $26,200
Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD $24,000