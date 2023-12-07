Specifications for the 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country AWD F My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2774 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|4637 mm
|Width
|1866 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1747 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67.5 L
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|141 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|223 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fw4756B1000012
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $300
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts - $100
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Heated Steering Wheel - $375
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets - $100
- Inlays - $700
- Laminated Safety Glass - $1,300
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,500
- Leather Upholstery Special - $800
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Portable Ash Tray - $80
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $500
- Sunglass Holder - $40
- Sunroof - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
- Tinted Windows - $700
