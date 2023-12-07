WhichCar
2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Eq (Hybrid) 205 My19 1.5L Hybrid 4D Estate

2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Eq (Hybrid) 205 My19 1.5L Hybrid 4D Estate details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Eq (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1672 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 192 g/km
CO2 Combined 148 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2050772*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa

