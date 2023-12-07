Specifications for the 2020 Ford Ranger Xl 3.2 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Ford Ranger Xl 3.2 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.25 3.2L Diesel Super Cab Chassis
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1804 mm
|Length
|5110 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1951 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1249 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|229 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|196 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|293 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|229 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mna#Ma$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Painted Grille
- Painted Door Handles
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- SYNC Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Continental A/T Tyres 17 inch - $500
- Heavy Duty Pack - $2,000
- Heavy Duty Suspension - $500
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640