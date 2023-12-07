Specifications for the 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription 225 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2872 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|4761 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1805 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2290 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|167 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|215 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|167 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|187 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Arm Integral Rear Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Zwbatdk1001161
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Park Assist
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Chassis
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Heated Seats - All
- Heated Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Carpeted
- Intelligent Driver Information System
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Trim Pack
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights Bending, Cornering if Fog Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Key
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Power Child Locks
- Power Folding Headrests - Front
- Power Folding Rear Seat
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Professional Navigation System
- Painted Side Window Surrounds
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Sill Trims - Special
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 230V Power Outlet - $160
- Four C-Chassis - $1,250
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Compact disc player - $160
- Headlining Special - $450
- Heated Rear Seats - $500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Inlays Special
- Luxury Pack - $3,500
- Lifestyle Pack - $3,000
- Leather Sport Seats - $800
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Massage Seats Front - $1,000
- Nappa Leather with Ventilation - $2,950
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Premium Package - $5,200
- Performance Sound System - $1,750
- Power Side Support - Seats - $450
- Sport Chassis - $750
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Sports Steering Wheel - $150
- Tinted Windows - $650
- Versatility Pack - $1,400
- Wood Grain Trim
Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,000
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$74,990