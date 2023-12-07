WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. V60
  4. T8 Phev R-Design (Hybrid)

2020 Volvo V60 T8 Phev R-Design (Hybrid) 225 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2020 Volvo V60 T8 Phev R-Design (Hybrid) 225 My20 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Phev R-Design (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo V60 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2872 mm
Height 1432 mm
Length 4761 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 2037 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 46 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 137 g/km
CO2 Combined 46 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 235/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
Rear Suspension Multi-Arm Integral Rear Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Yv1Zw10Tck1001161
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs

Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $72,000
Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $74,990