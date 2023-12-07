Specifications for the 2022 Ford Ranger Fx4 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Ford Ranger Fx4 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.75 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|256 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1852 mm
|Length
|5446 mm
|Width
|1977 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2206 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|994 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|180 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|195 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Design Pack
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailgate Handle
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Chrome Rear Bumper
- Chrome Rear Sports Bar
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mat - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- HID Headlights
- Headlining Special
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Interior Trim Special
- Keyless Entry
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- FORD MYKEY
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Perimeter Alarm
- Premium Instrument Panel
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio AM/FM
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Bar - Painted
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Smart Key - Additional
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Tinted Headlights
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
- Ute Tray Liner - $300
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640