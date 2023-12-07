WhichCar
2022 Ford Ranger Raptor X 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.75 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up

f9711e59/2022 ford ranger raptor x 2 0 4x4 2 0l diesel double cab pup 04d0015e
2022 Ford Ranger Raptor X 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.75 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor X 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1710 mm
Tracking Rear 1710 mm
Ground Clearance 283 mm
Wheelbase 3220 mm
Height 1873 mm
Length 5398 mm
Width 2028 mm
Kerb Weight 2342 kg
Gcm 5350 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3090 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 748 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 194 g/km
CO2 Urban 243 g/km
CO2 Combined 212 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/70 R17
Rear Tyre 285/70 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mpbumfe60Kx208468
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

