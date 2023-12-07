Specifications for the 2022 Ford Ranger Xls 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Ford Ranger Xls 2.0 (4X4) Py My22 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|234 mm
|Wheelbase
|3270 mm
|Height
|1884 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2272 kg
|Gcm
|6350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|958 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|154 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 8 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- All Season Tyres
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Box Top Protective Capping
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Cloth Upholstery
- Driver Alert System
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Embedded Modem
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mat - Driver
- Ford Pass Connect
- Far Side Airbags - Driver
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Cluster Display - 8.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Load Adaptive Control
- Load Box Access Caps
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Rest
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Manual Temperature Control
- Normal Mode
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Puddle Door Lights
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Rear Box Step
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Slippery Mode
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- SYNC 4A Communications System
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Cup Holders
- Tailgate Cargo Clamps
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Tailgate Ruler
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tow Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Towing Vehicle Integration with Towing Checklist
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Under Seat Storage
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- 17 inch Alloy Wheels/All Terrain Tyres/Steel Spare - $750
- Prestige Paint - $675
- Spray-In Bedliner - $900
- Solid Paint
- Tech Pack - $750
- Tow Pack - $1,700
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640