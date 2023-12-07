Specifications for the 2022 Ford Ranger Xlt 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Ford Ranger Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.75 2.0L Diesel Double C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|5359 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2083 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1117 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|180 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|195 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Me$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Body Coloured Rear Bumper
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Monitoring
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Fog Lights - Front
- Ford Pass Connectivity with Embedded Modem
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Interior Carpeted
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Rest
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Painted Grille
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Painted Door Handles
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Black Wheel Pack - $750
- Leather Pack - $1,500
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640