2022 Ford Ranger Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.75 2.0L Diesel Super Cab Pick Up

ac531d8b/2022 ford ranger xlt 2 0 4x4 2 0l diesel super cab pick up 04be0158
2022 Ford Ranger Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.75 2.0L Diesel Super Cab Pick Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2022 Ford Ranger Xlt 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 237 mm
Wheelbase 3220 mm
Height 1810 mm
Length 5351 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 2146 kg
Gcm 6000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1054 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 180 g/km
CO2 Urban 221 g/km
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mna#M2$%0&W123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

