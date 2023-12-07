WhichCar
2022 Hyundai Palisade Elite (7 Seat) Lx2.V2 My22 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

846a1d0b/2022 hyundai palisade elite 7 seat 2 2l diesel 4d wagon 04d30159
2022 Hyundai Palisade Elite (7 Seat) Lx2.V2 My22 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Palisade Elite (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1708 mm
Tracking Rear 1716 mm
Ground Clearance 203 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1750 mm
Length 4980 mm
Width 1975 mm
Kerb Weight 2059 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2680 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 193 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 164 g/km
CO2 Urban 243 g/km
CO2 Combined 193 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/50 R20 102V
Rear Tyre 245/50 R20 102V
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx20 +49.5
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx20 +49.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhr281Asmu000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Palisade pricing and specs

Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,900
Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $75,000
Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,900
Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $75,000
Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $77,900