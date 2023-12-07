Specifications for the 2022 Hyundai Palisade Elite (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Hyundai Palisade Elite (7 Seat) Lx2.V2 My22 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1708 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1716 mm
|Ground Clearance
|203 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1750 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1975 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2059 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2680 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|193 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|164 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|243 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|193 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R20 102V
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R20 102V
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx20 +49.5
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx20 +49.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhr281Asmu000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 314mm Rear Brakes
- 340mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders 3rd Row
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Third Row
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Door FRame & Beltline Moulding
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cloth Headlining
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cooling/Heating Diffusion Roof Air Vent - Rear
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cabin Lighting - LED
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Comfort Mode
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- City/Urban/Inter-urban Operational Speeds
- Conversation Mirror
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Driver Talk In-car Intercom
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Front Grille - Satin Chrome
- Fog Lights - LED
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handles - 2nd Row
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- LED Headlights
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Multi-terrain Select
- Mud Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- One Touch Flat Folding Seating - 2nd Row
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Puddle Lamps
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Roof Rails
- Roof Mounted Air Vents 2nd Row
- Roof Mounted Air Vents 3rd Row
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Safety Lights Integrated In Front Doors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Side Garnish - Satin Chrome
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Silver - Front
- Skid Plates - Silver - Rear
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection Rear - Advanced
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide - Glass
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Tailgate - Anti-pinching Safety Feature
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats -Reclining
- Trailer Stability Control
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Walk-in Switch Remote One-touch 3rd Row
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Headliner - Grey
- Premium Paint - $695
- Standard Paint
Current Hyundai Palisade pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,000
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,000
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,000
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$74,000
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,000
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$65,100
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,000
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$65,100
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,900
|Calligraphy Black Ink (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,900
|Calligraphy (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,900
|Calligraphy (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,900
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,800
|Elite (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,800
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,800
|Elite (8 Seat) 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,800