Specifications for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E350 Eq (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mercedes-Benz E350 Eq (Hybrid) C238 My23 2.0L Hybrid 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1591 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4841 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1840 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|174 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1K2383832F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- Four Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Air Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Agility Control Suspension
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Avantgarde Interior Design Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Amazon Alexa
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Line - Exterior
- AMG Line - Interior
- AMG Body Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Active Stop & Go Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Drying Function
- Breakdown Management
- Black Headliner
- Brake Priming Function
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Digital Owners Manual
- Dynamic Select
- ECO Indicator
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Emergency Opening Doors
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Google Services
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go Package
- Keyless Start
- LED High Performance Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lowered Suspension
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Pre-installation for Digital Key Transfer
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe Plus
- Radio AM/FM
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelt Feeder Front Seats - Automatic
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Selective Damping System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Smartphone Interface
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Telediagnostics
- Theft Notification
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Bright Metallic Paint - $900
- Bright Metallic Paint Premium - $1,800
- High Gloss Wood Trim
- Leather Colour Option
- Leather Upholstery - Two-tone
- Metallic Paint
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Pack - $600
- Power Door Closing - $700
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection Plus - $1,500
- Vision Pack - $6,600
Current Mercedes-Benz E350 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$116,700
|Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$147,000
|Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$133,100
|Eq (Hybrid) Night Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$128,200
|Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$105,400
|Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$144,000
|Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$130,300
|Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$133,370
|Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$151,570
|Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$137,170
|Eq (Hybrid) Night Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$146,570