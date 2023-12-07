WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Corvette
  4. Stingray 3Lt

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3Lt C8 My23 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3Lt C8 My23 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3Lt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Chevrolet Corvette News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1648 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2723 mm
Height 1234 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 1527 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6450
Torque RPM 5150
Maxiumum Torque 637 Nm
Makimum Power 369 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 305/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Unequal Length, Double Wishbone, Lower Control Arm, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Double Unequal Length, Double Wishbone, Lower Control Arm, Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number 1G1Y92D45N5000000
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Chevrolet Corvette pricing and specs

Stingray 2Lt 2D Coupe 6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $214,400
Stingray 2Lt 2D Convertible 6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $232,800
Stingray 3Lt 2D Coupe 6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $232,800
Stingray 3Lt 2D Convertible 6.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $251,100
Z06 2D Coupe 5.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $411,600