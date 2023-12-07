Specifications for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Overland (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Overland (4X4) Jl My23 3.6L Petrol 4D Hardtop
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
MORE Jeep News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1598 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|242 mm
|Wheelbase
|3008 mm
|Height
|1838 mm
|Length
|4882 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1900 kg
|Gcm
|4706 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2495 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|81 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|180 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|302 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|225 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|347 Nm
|Makimum Power
|209 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Link Coil, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1C4Hjxjg*#W230702
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 342mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Active On-Demand 4WD
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop
- Antenna- Fixed Long Mast - Right Front
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Black Front Bumper
- Black Fuel Filler Door
- Bright Grille
- Black Hard Top Roof
- Bright Interior Accents
- Bright Paint
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Coil Suspension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electro Hydraulic Power Steering
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fold Down Windscreen
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Full Metal Doors
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heavy Duty Brakes
- Heavy Duty Suspension
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Hard Spare Wheel Cover
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Hard Top Headliner
- Engine Immobiliser
- Instrument Panel Bezels - Premium Wrapped
- Key Theft Deterrent System
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-view Driver Information Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8.4 inch Touch Screen
- N95 Bio Filter
- Navigation System
- Premium Door Trim Panel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Removable Doors
- Remote Engine Start System
- Removable Hard Top - 3 Piece
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Rear Stabiliser Bar
- Remote USB Port
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sports Bar
- Storage Bag/s
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Skid Plate - Transfer Case
- Skid Plate - Fuel Tank
- Skid Plate - Transmission
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Selec-Speed Control
- Premium Sound System
- Selec-Trac 4x4 System
- Side Steps - Black
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel Carrier
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trail Rated Badge - Left Front Fender
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- Upholstery - Black
- Vented Bonnet
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wash-Out Interior with Drain Plugs
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,175
- Sky One Touch Power Top - $6,450
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Sarge
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Black
|Black
|Standard Paint
|—
|Punk'n
|Orange
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Hydro Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Sting Grey
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Firecracker Red
|Red
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|Bright White
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Silver Zynth
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
|High Velocity
|Yellow
|Premium Paint
|$1,175
Current Jeep Wrangler Unlimited pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Night Eagle (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,450
|Overland (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$86,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,450
|Overland (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,450
|Sport S (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$75,950
|Overland (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$80,700
|Rubicon (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$88,200
|Sport S (4X4) 4D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,100