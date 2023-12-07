WhichCar
2023 Mercedes-Benz Evito Vs20 Tourer 129 Mwb 447 My22 Electric 4D Wagon

2023 Mercedes-Benz Evito Vs20 Tourer 129 Mwb 447 My22 Electric 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 8
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Evito Vs20 Tourer 129 Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1912 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2797 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 703 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 40000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 250 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment People Movers From 60K
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Mercedes-Benz Evito pricing and specs

Vs20 112 Mwb 2D Van Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $81,500
Vs20 Tourer 129 Mwb 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $121,900
Vs20 112 Mwb 2D Van Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $91,051
Vs20 Tourer 129 Mwb 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $127,018