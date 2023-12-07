WhichCar
2023 Nissan Z Proto Z34 My23 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2023 Nissan Z Proto Z34 My23 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2023 Nissan Z Proto. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1633 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 227 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 326 g/km
CO2 Combined 227 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 298 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Gbaz34A0123456
Vehicle Segment Sports Up To 80K
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Z pricing and specs

Z34 My24 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD $73,500
Z34 My24 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $73,500
Nismo 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD $91,200
Z34 My24 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, RWD $75,800
Z34 My24 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $75,800