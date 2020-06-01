Continental Car Lab | How hot does a car interior get?

Tony O’Kane and Jade Pummeroy risked hydration and complexion in a supervised experiment that puts some real science around the myth of car interior temperature.
With first aid standing by, the two endured searing heat and terrible puns, but at least they got to enjoy a cooling ice cream before things got too hot to handle.
MORE Is it safe to leave kids in cars?
You'll also hear from St Johns Ambulance about just how dangerous it can be for a child stuck inside a hot car, and the surprising number of times that ambulances are called out every day for kids stuck in a car.
MORE CONTINENTAL CAR LABS
- Caring for your performance tyres
- How fast can you go in reverse?
- How much do roof racks hurt fuel economy?
- Why driving on space savers is a bad idea
- What do car seat laws actually mean for parents?
WhichCar TV
4:00pm Sunday June 14, Channel 10
MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play