WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Continental Car Lab | How hot does a car interior get?

By Tim Robson, 11 Jun 2020 Car Advice

It’s something we’ve all wondered and now we’ve tried – and we don’t want to try it again

Continental Car Lab | How hot does a car interior get?

We’ve all opened a car door in high summer and recoiled from the intense heat – but have you ever wondered just how hot it gets inside your car in summer?

Tony O’Kane and Jade Pummeroy risked hydration and complexion in a supervised experiment that puts some real science around the myth of car interior temperature.

With first aid standing by, the two endured searing heat and terrible puns, but at least they got to enjoy a cooling ice cream before things got too hot to handle.

MORE Is it safe to leave kids in cars?

You'll also hear from St Johns Ambulance about just how dangerous it can be for a child stuck inside a hot car, and the surprising number of times that ambulances are called out every day for kids stuck in a car.

Is it safe to leave children in the car?

MORE CONTINENTAL CAR LABS

WhichCar TV

4:00pm Sunday June 14, Channel 10 

MISSED THE SHOW? Catch up at Ten Play

 

Read more

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Advice

  2. Reviews

  3. News