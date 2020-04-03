Continental Car Lab | Driver distraction test

But what about the more subtle ones? Chris Thompson and Emma Notarfrancesco set up a unique experiment to quantify just how much the simple act of conversation can be when driving.
Chris set a 53sec time around a pretty standard motorkhana course and Emma scored a similar time, all without distraction.
Then they started to ask each other some tricky questions…
Driving around the secure confines of a large skid pan with only cones in the way doesn’t seem like much of a challenge, but it proved to be a very enlightening experiment in more ways than one.
MORE CONTINENTAL CAR LABS
- Caring for your performance tyres
- How fast can you go in reverse?
- How much do roof racks hurt fuel economy?
- Why driving on space savers is a bad idea
- What do car seat laws actually mean for parents?
- Does air-conditioning affect engine power?
- How hot can it get inside a locked car?
- Warming up the engine - fact or fiction?