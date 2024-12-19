Know your dashboard warning lights (don't just tape it over...)

When your dashboard lights up like a Christmas tree, it’s tempting to ignore it—or worse, cover it with tape.
These warning lights exist for a reason, of course, and understanding them can save you from costly repairs or potential breakdowns.
Modern cars have between 25 and 40 dashboard icons, depending on their complexity. From routine alerts to critical warnings, these lights provide essential feedback about your vehicle’s health. Here’s your guide to decoding what they mean.
What do the colours of my dashboard lights mean?
Think of it like traffic lights, where red means stop, orange is caution, and green is go.
🟥 Red lights: Immediate action required
- Don’t ignore red lights: These are often critical and should be addressed immediately to avoid damage or unsafe driving conditions.
- Consult your owner’s manual: It provides detailed information about every dashboard icon in your specific vehicle.
- Get regular maintenance: Preventative care can help you avoid many of the issues indicated by warning lights.
|Icon
|Meaning
|Action
|🟥 Low oil pressure
|Insufficient oil pressure in the engine
|Stop the car immediately and check oil levels. Call for assistance if the light persists.
|🟥 Brake system warning
|Fault with the braking system
|Stop driving immediately and have the brakes inspected by a professional.
|🟥 Battery warning
|Charging system malfunction
|Stop the car and check the alternator or battery connections.
|🟥 Door open
|A door is not fully closed
|Safely pull over and close the door.
🟧 Orange lights: Monitor or take action soon
An orange light usually signifies something that requires monitoring, such as low fuel or tyre pressure.
The terrifying 'check engine' light may also appear orange or red, depending on the severity of the problem detected, but it will often be accompanied by a more specific light for extra context.
|Icon
|Meaning
|Action
|🟧 Check engine
|Engine malfunction detected
|Have the engine inspected as soon as possible.
|🟧 Tyre pressure warning
|Low tyre pressure
|Check and inflate tyres to the recommended PSI.
|🟧 Traction control
|Traction control system engaged or malfunction
|Monitor driving conditions; inspect the system if the light remains on.
|🟧 Low fuel
|Fuel level is low
|Refuel as soon as possible to avoid running out.
🟩 🟦 ⬜ Green, blue, and white lights: Active features
These aren't warnings so much as simple alerts to let you know that a particular feature is active, such as lights (driving, high-beam and fog), turning indicators, park brake, cruise control and driver-assist features like lane-keep assistant and active distance control.
|Icon
|Meaning
|Action
|🟩 Turn indicators
|Turn signals are active
|No action required.
|🟦 High beam
|High beam headlights are on
|Ensure you deactivate high beams when driving around other vehicles.
|🟩 Cruise control active
|Cruise control system engaged
|No action required.
|⬜ Lane-keep assist
|Lane-keeping assistance is active
|Monitor road conditions and stay alert to surroundings.
The full rundown
Here's an extensive list of dashboard symbols, to go with the terrifying key below
|1
|Front Fog light on (can also be green)
|33
|Parking assist
|2
|Power steering fluid low
|34
|Car due for service
|3
|Rear fog light on
|35
|Adaptive lighting
|4
|Windscreen washer fluid low
|36
|Headlight range control
|5
|Brake pad warning
|37
|Rear spoiler warning
|6
|Cruise control on
|38
|Convertible roof warning
|7
|Direction indicators
|39
|Airbag warning
|8
|Rain and light sensor problem
|40
|Brake warning
|9
|Winter driving mode
|41
|Water in fuel filter
|10
|Information indicator
|42
|Airbag deactivated
|11
|Glow plug/diesel pre heat warning
|43
|Fault problem
|12
|Frost warning
|44
|Dipped beam headlights on
|13
|Ignition switch warning
|45
|Air filter needs cleaning/replacement
|14
|Key not in vehicle
|46
|Eco driving mode engaged
|15
|Key fob battery low
|47
|Hill decent control
|16
|Distance warning (to car in front)
|48
|Temperature warning
|17
|Press clutch pedal to start car
|49
|ABS warning
|18
|Press brake pedal
|50
|Fuel filter warning
|19
|Steering lock warning
|51
|Door open
|20
|High-beam headlights on
|52
|Bonnet open
|21
|Tyre pressure low
|53
|Low fuel
|22
|Side/parking lights on
|54
|Automatic transmission warning
|23
|Exterior light fault
|55
|Speed limiter engaged
|24
|Brake light fault
|56
|Suspension damper warning
|25
|Diesel particulate filter warning
|57
|Oil pressure low
|26
|Trailer tow hitch warning
|58
|Windscreen defrost
|27
|Air suspension warning
|59
|Boot open
|28
|Lane departure warning
|60
|Stability/traction control (can be yellow)
|29
|Catalytic converter warning
|61
|Rain sensor
|30
|Seat belt not on in an occupied seat
|62
|Check engine (serious if red)
|31
|Park brake is engaged
|63
|Rear window defrost
|32
|Battery/alternator warning
|64
|Auto windscreen wiper engaged.
-
It indicates that the engine is overheating. You should pull over immediately and call for help, to avoid serious damage to your car's engine – and potentially the entire car, if a fire results.
-
This light indicates a problem with the vehicle's electrical system, which should be addressed as soon as possible, if not immediately – as it could result in systems failing, which may lead to a road accident or a fire.
-
It indicates a general warning not covered by a more specific light, such as a problem with the brake system or a fault with the vehicle's stability control system. However, modern cars will often show a more specific alert in their digital display, to ensure there is no confusion.
-
This light indicates a problem with the vehicle's traction control system, which could lead to an otherwise avoidable accident in hazardous road conditions or while taking defensive action.
Dashboard warning lights are more than just colourful distractions — they’re critical tools for keeping you informed about your car’s health.
Understanding what they mean can help you act quickly and avoid costly repairs.
If in doubt, always consult your car’s owner manual or seek assistance from a professional. Keeping on top of maintenance and addressing issues promptly will ensure your car stays safe and reliable.
