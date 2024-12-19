WhichCar
Know your dashboard warning lights (don't just tape it over...)

It’s no fun when your dashboard lights up like a Christmas tree, but what do those warning lights mean?

Mike Stevens
Kathryn Fisk
David Bonnici
When your dashboard lights up like a Christmas tree, it’s tempting to ignore it—or worse, cover it with tape.

These warning lights exist for a reason, of course, and understanding them can save you from costly repairs or potential breakdowns.

Modern cars have between 25 and 40 dashboard icons, depending on their complexity. From routine alerts to critical warnings, these lights provide essential feedback about your vehicle’s health. Here’s your guide to decoding what they mean.

What do the colours of my dashboard lights mean?

Think of it like traffic lights, where red means stop, orange is caution, and green is go.

5

🟥 Red lights: Immediate action required

  • Don’t ignore red lights: These are often critical and should be addressed immediately to avoid damage or unsafe driving conditions.
  • Consult your owner’s manual: It provides detailed information about every dashboard icon in your specific vehicle.
  • Get regular maintenance: Preventative care can help you avoid many of the issues indicated by warning lights.
IconMeaningAction
🟥 Low oil pressureInsufficient oil pressure in the engineStop the car immediately and check oil levels. Call for assistance if the light persists.
🟥 Brake system warningFault with the braking systemStop driving immediately and have the brakes inspected by a professional.
🟥 Battery warningCharging system malfunctionStop the car and check the alternator or battery connections.
🟥 Door openA door is not fully closedSafely pull over and close the door.
5

🟧 Orange lights: Monitor or take action soon

An orange light usually signifies something that requires monitoring, such as low fuel or tyre pressure.

The terrifying 'check engine' light may also appear orange or red, depending on the severity of the problem detected, but it will often be accompanied by a more specific light for extra context.

IconMeaningAction
🟧 Check engineEngine malfunction detectedHave the engine inspected as soon as possible.
🟧 Tyre pressure warningLow tyre pressureCheck and inflate tyres to the recommended PSI.
🟧 Traction controlTraction control system engaged or malfunctionMonitor driving conditions; inspect the system if the light remains on.
🟧 Low fuelFuel level is lowRefuel as soon as possible to avoid running out.
5

🟩 🟦 ⬜ Green, blue, and white lights: Active features

These aren't warnings so much as simple alerts to let you know that a particular feature is active, such as lights (driving, high-beam and fog), turning indicators, park brake, cruise control and driver-assist features like lane-keep assistant and active distance control.

IconMeaningAction
🟩 Turn indicatorsTurn signals are activeNo action required.
🟦 High beamHigh beam headlights are onEnsure you deactivate high beams when driving around other vehicles.
🟩 Cruise control activeCruise control system engagedNo action required.
⬜ Lane-keep assistLane-keeping assistance is activeMonitor road conditions and stay alert to surroundings.

The full rundown

Here's an extensive list of dashboard symbols, to go with the terrifying key below

Dashboard icon
5
Don't panic...
1Front Fog light on (can also be green)33Parking assist
2Power steering fluid low34Car due for service
3Rear fog light on35Adaptive lighting
4Windscreen washer fluid low36Headlight range control
5Brake pad warning37Rear spoiler warning
6Cruise control on38Convertible roof warning
7Direction indicators39Airbag warning
8Rain and light sensor problem40Brake warning
9Winter driving mode41Water in fuel filter
10Information indicator42Airbag deactivated
11Glow plug/diesel pre heat warning43Fault problem
12Frost warning44Dipped beam headlights on
13Ignition switch warning45Air filter needs cleaning/replacement
14Key not in vehicle46Eco driving mode engaged
15Key fob battery low47Hill decent control
16Distance warning (to car in front)48Temperature warning
17Press clutch pedal to start car49ABS warning
18Press brake pedal50Fuel filter warning
19Steering lock warning51Door open
20High-beam headlights on52Bonnet open
21Tyre pressure low53Low fuel
22Side/parking lights on54Automatic transmission warning
23Exterior light fault55Speed limiter engaged
24Brake light fault56Suspension damper warning
25Diesel particulate filter warning57Oil pressure low
26Trailer tow hitch warning58Windscreen defrost
27Air suspension warning59Boot open
28Lane departure warning60Stability/traction control (can be yellow)
29Catalytic converter warning61Rain sensor
30Seat belt not on in an occupied seat62Check engine (serious if red)
31Park brake is engaged63Rear window defrost
32Battery/alternator warning64Auto windscreen wiper engaged.
It indicates that the engine is overheating. You should pull over immediately and call for help, to avoid serious damage to your car's engine – and potentially the entire car, if a fire results.

This light indicates a problem with the vehicle's electrical system, which should be addressed as soon as possible, if not immediately – as it could result in systems failing, which may lead to a road accident or a fire.

It indicates a general warning not covered by a more specific light, such as a problem with the brake system or a fault with the vehicle's stability control system. However, modern cars will often show a more specific alert in their digital display, to ensure there is no confusion.

This light indicates a problem with the vehicle's traction control system, which could lead to an otherwise avoidable accident in hazardous road conditions or while taking defensive action.

Dashboard warning lights are more than just colourful distractions — they’re critical tools for keeping you informed about your car’s health.

Understanding what they mean can help you act quickly and avoid costly repairs.

If in doubt, always consult your car’s owner manual or seek assistance from a professional. Keeping on top of maintenance and addressing issues promptly will ensure your car stays safe and reliable.

