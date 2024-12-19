Know your dashboard warning lights (don't just tape it over...)

When your dashboard lights up like a Christmas tree, it’s tempting to ignore it—or worse, cover it with tape.

These warning lights exist for a reason, of course, and understanding them can save you from costly repairs or potential breakdowns.

Modern cars have between 25 and 40 dashboard icons, depending on their complexity. From routine alerts to critical warnings, these lights provide essential feedback about your vehicle’s health. Here’s your guide to decoding what they mean.

What do the colours of my dashboard lights mean?

Think of it like traffic lights, where red means stop, orange is caution, and green is go.

🟥 Red lights: Immediate action required

Don’t ignore red lights: These are often critical and should be addressed immediately to avoid damage or unsafe driving conditions.

Consult your owner's manual: It provides detailed information about every dashboard icon in your specific vehicle.

It provides detailed information about every dashboard icon in your specific vehicle. Get regular maintenance: Preventative care can help you avoid many of the issues indicated by warning lights.

Icon Meaning Action 🟥 Low oil pressure Insufficient oil pressure in the engine Stop the car immediately and check oil levels. Call for assistance if the light persists. 🟥 Brake system warning Fault with the braking system Stop driving immediately and have the brakes inspected by a professional. 🟥 Battery warning Charging system malfunction Stop the car and check the alternator or battery connections. 🟥 Door open A door is not fully closed Safely pull over and close the door.

🟧 Orange lights: Monitor or take action soon

An orange light usually signifies something that requires monitoring, such as low fuel or tyre pressure.