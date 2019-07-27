A gargantuan Colorado mansion with a 100-car garage (or a 100-car garage with attached living space as we like to think) has hit the market in the United States, via renowned auction house Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located just outside the state’s capital of Denver, the US$20 million (AUD$31,000,000) property was built by well-known car collector, racer - oh, and the boss of America's version of the Yellow Pages - Richard Berry to house his notable collection.

That collection included one of the first-ever Bugatti Veyrons, a Koenigsegg CCX, a plethora of Lamborghinis including an Aventador and Diablo GT, as well as many American classics.

Berry's collection has thinned out over the years, though - at one point he claims to have owned 240 cars at once.

The garage is obviously the selling point for us, and in addition to housing 100 cars, it contains a bedroom and two bathrooms for your live-in mechanic that you’ll almost certainly need to maintain your own personal 100-car collection.

The mechanic could also keep the cars in tip-top shape without leaving the property because the hangar-style showroom includes its own petrol station and car wash.

Amazingly, the garage is some 370 square metres bigger than the house!

The house itself is okay too, we guess, with seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a Star Trek-themed cinema and 360-degree views of the stunning Colorado mountain surroundings.

“In staying in fine hotels, living in other big homes and seeing hundreds of them growing up and as an adult, I kind of took a little something from everywhere I’d been that I liked,” Berry told the Dayton Dail News.

There are also several entertaining areas, a wine room, many, many fountains and more extravagant aspects that you can see by flicking through the gallery or watching the video above.

Designed as Berry’s ode to Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion, the house also features a Tiki bar and a grotto-style indoor pool with a starry night sky and waterfall.

Oh, how the other half live…

