- Electronic control circuit board in the ABS system may be faulty
- ABS circuit board could be exposed to moisture, which could cause a fire
- Hyundai will repair affected vehicles free of charge
Hyundai has recalled 1203 examples of the 2015-17 Hyundai Genesis and 124 examples of the 2018 Genesis G80 after an issue was identified within the vehicles’ braking system.
According to Hyundai, an electronic control circuit board in the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) may be faulty due to a manufacturing error.
This means the circuit board could be exposed to moisture, and if that happens, there’s the possibility of a short circuit.
Hyundai also says the short circuit could occur even when the vehicle is switched off, as it is constantly powered.
If that does occur, there’s an increased risk of a fire. However, Hyundai said: “The short circuit does not affect the functioning of the brake system.”
Owners of affected vehicles are recommended to park their car in an open area, away from accelerants or things that could catch fire easily. Vehicles must not be parked in a garage.
Hyundai will contact owners and arrange a time to take their vehicle to a preferred authorised dealership for a free-of-charge repair.
Anyone wanting more information about the recall can contact Hyundai's Customer Care Centre on 1800 186 306.
The Korean automaker has also shared a full list of the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers. For 1203 examples of the 2015-17 Hyundai Genesis, click here. For the 124 examples of the 2018 Genesis G80, click here.
