Subscribe
News

2015-17 Hyundai Genesis and 2018 Genesis G80 recalled over short circuit risk

1327 vehicles affected with faulty circuit boards

31 May 2021
James Robinson
Siteassets Authors James Robinson
2018 Genesis G80
Gallery2

Snapshot

  • Electronic control circuit board in the ABS system may be faulty
  • ABS circuit board could be exposed to moisture, which could cause a fire
  • Hyundai will repair affected vehicles free of charge

Hyundai has recalled 1203 examples of the 2015-17 Hyundai Genesis and 124 examples of the 2018 Genesis G80 after an issue was identified within the vehicles’ braking system. 

According to Hyundai, an electronic control circuit board in the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) may be faulty due to a manufacturing error. 

This means the circuit board could be exposed to moisture, and if that happens, there’s the possibility of a short circuit. 

Hyundai also says the short circuit could occur even when the vehicle is switched off, as it is constantly powered. 

If that does occur, there’s an increased risk of a fire. However, Hyundai said: “The short circuit does not affect the functioning of the brake system.”

Genesis G80 Sport Design
2

Owners of affected vehicles are recommended to park their car in an open area, away from accelerants or things that could catch fire easily. Vehicles must not be parked in a garage. 

Hyundai will contact owners and arrange a time to take their vehicle to a preferred authorised dealership for a free-of-charge repair.  

Anyone wanting more information about the recall can contact Hyundai's Customer Care Centre on 1800 186 306.

The Korean automaker has also shared a full list of the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers. For 1203 examples of the 2015-17 Hyundai Genesis, click here. For the 124 examples of the 2018 Genesis G80, click here.

MORE All Genesis stories
MORE All Hyundai stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

Herbie EV
News

Star cars of the big screen get EV treatment

UK-based firm has electric dreams about four-wheeled film icons

10 hours ago
Jordan Mulach
James Robinson
Journalist
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
Siteassets Authors James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.