Kia Australia is recalling almost 60,000 examples of both its QL Sportage and CK Stinger models over a problem with the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit catching fire.

The issue affects 56,203 QL Sportage models built between 2016 and 2021, and 1,648 CK Stingers manufactured between 2017 and 2019. In total the recall applies to 57,851 vehicles.

The fault involves the The Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) which is responsible for the Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Stability Control System and Traction Control System.

According to safety experts, the problem is, in the affected vehicles the HECU can remain live even when the vehicle is switched off. If moisture enters the HECU, the electrical unit could short circuit and catch fire even when the vehicle is switched off and parked.

2

Kia Sportage

Kia Australia is contacting all known owners of affected vehicles by direct mail and asking them to contact their local Kia dealer to arrange for an inspection and repair, free of charge. A dealer can be located at: https://www.kia.com/au/shopping-tools/find-a-dealer.html

Until the fault has been repaired, Kia urges owners not to park their car near any flammable structures or in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

A list of VINs for affected vehicles is available here.

For further information, owners can contact Kia Motors Australia on 13 15 42.

Got a tip-off for a story? Get in touch: kathryn.fisk@aremedia.com.au

MORE Kia stories

MORE Sportage news and reviews